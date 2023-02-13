News European Union Von der Leyen promises Erdoğan further earthquake aid in phone call

The European Union is preparing to provide additional tents, blankets and heaters to help people affected by the devastating earthquake in Türkiye, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in a phone call.



The commission is also mobilizing the private sector to provide the necessary support as quickly as possible, a spokesperson said following the call.



The EU Civil Protection Mechanism has enabled the bloc to send 38 rescue teams with 1,651 helpers and 106 rescue dogs.



Furthermore, 12 EU members have already provided 50,000 winter-proof family tents, 100,000 blankets and 50,000 heaters. The commission has also mobilized 500 emergency shelters, 8,000 beds and 2,000 tents.



Von der Leyen also tweeted that she had spoken with Erdoğan to "convey my deepest condolences to the people of Türkiye for the catastrophic loss of life and destruction caused by the devastating earthquake, and discuss additional support," she said.



