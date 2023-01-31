CONSTITUTIONAL COURT RULES BERLINS BOTCHED LOCAL ELECTION FROM 2021 CAN BE REPEATED

News European Union Constitutional Court rules Berlin's botched local election from 2021 can be repeated

Constitutional Court rules Berlin's botched local election from 2021 can be repeated

Germany's Federal Constitutional Court ruled on Tuesday that Berlin's botched local election from 2021 can be repeated. The ruling was welcomed by elections officials and some Berlin politicians, including Mayor Franziska Giffey and Bettina Jarasch, the Green Party mayoral candidate. In this repeat election, the parties must run the same candidates as in 2021 for a term that ends in 2026.

The city of Berlin's botched local election from 2021 can be repeated, Germany's Federal Constitutional Court ruled on Tuesday.



Germany's highest court refused to delay the vote, scheduled for February 12, but whether the election will ultimately be considered valid remains to be seen.



The court has not yet decided on the actual constitutional complaint brought by more than 40 plaintiffs, and that decision is not expected before February 12. It is unclear what it would mean for the outcome of the repeat election if the court upholds the complaint.



Many have already voted by mail and security plans are being finalized for polling day.



The ruling was welcomed by elections officials and some Berlin politicians, including Mayor Franziska Giffey and Bettina Jarasch, the Green Party mayoral candidate.



In this repeat election, the parties must run the same candidates as in 2021 for a term that ends in 2026.



The previous election on September 26, 2021 was considered chaotic as not only were local and federal posts up for grabs, but the Berlin Marathon took place on the same day, several streets were closed, polling places were inadequately staffed and some prematurely ran out of ballots.



According to the Constitutional Court, at least 20,000 to 30,000 votes were affected by electoral errors.











