VON DER LEYEN PROMISES UKRAINE EUS SUPPORT IN HEROIC STRUGGLE

News European Union Von der Leyen promises Ukraine EU's support in 'heroic struggle'

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has reaffirmed the European Union's long-term support for Ukraine in repelling Russia's attacks.



"I conveyed my wholehearted support and best wishes for 2023 to the Ukrainian people," said von der Leyen of her first call of the year with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.



"The EU stands by you, for as long as it takes," she said in a tweet. "We support your heroic struggle," she wrote, of a "fight for freedom and against brutal aggression."



The EU is providing generators, light bulbs, shelters and school buses this winter and will soon start disbursing its €18 billion ($19.2 billion) support package in monthly tranches, she said.



Von der Leyen also implied she might make another trip to Ukraine, writing: "I look forward to meeting you again soon in Ukraine."












































