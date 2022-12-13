Italy’s premier urges EU to stay united in support of Ukraine

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday called on the EU to stay united in its support of Ukraine while stepping up efforts to reach a cease-fire in the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war.

Addressing the Italian parliament ahead of a key EU Council meeting later this week, Meloni said she believed the chances to reach a cease-fire in the war were "extremely limited."

However, she added that Italy would do its best to promote any effort in that direction.

The Italian prime minister also criticized the role played so far by the European Union in pushing for a diplomatic solution to the war.

"I believe the European Union should take on a more incisive role in this regard," she said.

"Pursuing this goal implies that Italy also contributes on a military level to support Ukraine," Meloni added, addressing calls coming from the left-wing opposition to stop sending weapons to Kyiv.

About the ongoing discussion over new sanctions against Russia, she said that "they are painful for our production system, but they have affected Russia and can lead it to sustainable negotiations."

Meloni, who leads a right-wing coalition after winning national elections in September, also pointed out that the EU should do more to address the energy crisis sparked by the war, acting to curb spiking energy prices and prevent "speculation."

She noted that the proposals made by the EU to face the energy emergency were "unsatisfactory" and could not be implemented.

"It is essential for us to put an end to speculation," Meloni said, adding that Europe should not allow favoring states with greater financial resources while leaving behind those with the biggest spending problems.