Several arrested during Gen Z demonstration in Berlin

At least 20 people were arrested during a Gen Z protest march in Berlin, police announced Sunday.

Berlin police reportedly clashed with demonstrators at a "Gen Z regelt" (Gen Z takes charge) march joined by pro-Palestine activists.

Riot officers pushed and beat a group inside a subway car, according to video footage posted on X.

The incidents involved, among other things, the use of pyrotechnics.

On Saturday, initial reports mentioned 22 arrests. The police spokesperson said the data was still being processed, so these figures could change throughout the day.

A total of 28 criminal complaints were filed, covering offenses such as disturbing the public peace, physical assault, resisting law enforcement and violations of explosives regulations. Police deployed 700 officers at the scene.

According to the spokesperson, at least three police officers were injured during the demonstration. She provided no information regarding any injuries among the participants.

During the demonstration, slogans were chanted against Israel and Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Police also reported that anti-police chants were heard on several occasions.

Meanwhile, demonstrations in Berlin and numerous other cities across Germany and Europe are expected to be significantly larger on Nov. 20, as a Europewide youth strike has been announced.

In the German capital, organizers have so far registered an expected turnout of 15,000 protesters. Protests are anticipated, in particular, in countries such as France, Italy, Spain, Belgium and Great Britain.

On Nov. 1, German police arrested more than 200 people after violent clashes erupted in several cities following largely peaceful Generation Z demonstrations demanding better education funding and social policies.

The unrest broke out in Hamburg, Frankfurt and Berlin after radical groups staged smaller demonstrations, erecting barricades and clashing with police.

The main daytime protests, organized by the Gen Z Regelt initiative in more than 30 cities, drew tens of thousands of young people demanding increased education funding, relief from rising living costs and opposition to plans to revive compulsory military service.