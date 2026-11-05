Eiffel Tower closes to visitors amid nationwide strike in France

The Eiffel Tower was closed to visitors Thursday due to a nationwide strike in France, according to an announcement on the monument's official website.

"Due to the national strike movement, the Eiffel Tower is closed today," the visitor notice said, advising visitors with electronic tickets to check their email.

The closure comes as unions and student organizations stage nationwide strikes and demonstrations over wages, purchasing power and education conditions.

Between 500,000 and 700,000 people were expected to join demonstrations outside Paris, while between 40,000 and 80,000 were expected in the capital.

French authorities deployed 70,000 police officers and gendarmes to maintain public order during the mobilization, the Interior Ministry said.

The strike is part of a broader protest movement that began with student demonstrations in mid-September and later expanded to include labor unions and other groups.



