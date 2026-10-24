French interior minister urges police to remain alert ahead of Paris protests

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez warned Saturday of possible disturbances during demonstrations in Paris, urging police to remain highly mobile and responsive, broadcaster BFMTV reported.

Speaking during a visit to the National Police Academy in Paris-Vincennes, Nunez said authorities had received significant calls for disruption from political movements and "criminal groups."

"There are significant calls for disruption, coming from political movements or simply criminal groups, and we will need to remain extremely mobile," he said.

Nunez warned that different groups could attempt to provoke incidents by targeting businesses, institutions and security forces.

"We know that we will probably have disparate groups trying to create incidents, either by targeting businesses, institutions or internal security forces," he said.

The minister urged police officers to remain "extremely responsive" and "uncompromising" as demonstrations were expected across the French capital.

"I am behind you. I know who you are, what you are facing and the violence you are confronting. You can count on my support," he told officers, adding that their actions were proportionate.

French students and Yellow Vests protesters are expected to hold demonstrations on Saturday over cost-of-living issues, including high fuel prices.

Last week, an estimated 500,000 to 800,000 people took part in demonstrations across France, resulting in more than 2,500 arrests as some protests turned violent and led to rioting and looting.



