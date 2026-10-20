Truckers’ protests spread across southern Italy, disrupting supermarket supplies

Truckers' protests over rising fuel costs spread across southern Italy on Monday as road and port blockades disrupted deliveries and left some supermarket shelves empty, the Italian news agency ANSA reported.

Truckers blocked access to Naples' commercial port, while road blockades and demonstrations also affected Calabria, Basilicata, Puglia and Sicily.

The disruption has slowed the distribution of goods, particularly fresh produce, with shortages reported in parts of Campania, Sicily and Calabria.

The protests had reportedly affected the collection and delivery of agricultural products, raising concerns among producers about potential losses.

Transport Minister Matteo Salvini said he was confident that the government could release delayed funds, hear truckers' demands and begin dialogue to ease pressure on roads and highways.

The truckers are protesting rising diesel prices and seeking higher transport rates.

The Transport Ministry is due to meet with representatives of national industry associations on Tuesday.