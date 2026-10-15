Swedish parliamet votes against Andersson as prime minister

The Swedish parliament on Thursday voted against the appointment of Social Democratic leader Magdalena Andersson as the country's prime minister, according to broadcaster SVT.

The voting session in the parliament concluded with 99 votes in favor and 248 against.

"Since more than half of the members of parliament have voted no, the chamber has rejected the proposal to appoint Magdalena Andersson of the Social Democrats as prime minister," Parliament Speaker Andreas Norlen said.

It remains unclear who will be tasked with exploring the possibility of forming a government next.

Voting came as Andersson said Tuesday she had so far been unable to form a government following September's election but remained ready to face a parliamentary vote on her candidacy for prime minister.

Andersson's center-left bloc narrowly won September's election with 176 seats to the right-wing coalition's 173 but remains divided over the composition of the new government.





