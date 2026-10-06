Italian ambassador praises space cooperation with Türkiye

Italy's Ambassador to Ankara Giuseppe Manzo praised cooperation between Italy and Türkiye in the space sector, saying the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) is one of the official sponsors of the 77th International Astronautical Congress (IAC).

"Türkiye and Italy have strong cooperation in space," Manzo told Anadolu on the sidelines of the congress, organized by the International Astronautical Federation (IAF).

Referring to the GÖKTÜRK-1 project as an important example of longstanding Turkish-Italian space cooperation, Manzo said both countries consider space a priority.

He also recalled that Italian and Turkish astronauts worked together as part of Axiom Mission 3, describing the cooperation between the two countries as "great" and noting that it dates back years.

Pointing to the presence of 26 companies at the congress as a demonstration of the extent of bilateral cooperation, Manzo said Türkiye and Italy have built strong ties in the space sector.

He stressed that space research and the industry directly affect people's lives in areas such as health, energy and security.

"So, it's natural for us to be partners," Manzo said.

"Our space agencies, our astronauts, our governments are working together," he said, adding: "All the components for cooperation are there."

Noting that the Italian Trade Agency is one of the official sponsors of the 77th International Astronautical Congress, Manzo extended an invitation to the event, saying, "Come here and enjoy the space."