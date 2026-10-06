Germany stands with NATO allies Bulgaria and Romania after ship attacks

Germany on Tuesday said it stands in solidarity with NATO allies Bulgaria and Romania after latest drone attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea.

"The drone attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea are deeply alarming," the Foreign Ministry said in a social media post. "We stand in solidarity with Romania, Bulgaria and our regional partners."

"These incidents have wider implications for security and stability beyond the region," the ministry added. "Our thoughts are with those missing and their families."

On Tuesday, drones struck two vessels off Bulgaria. One sank, leaving its crew missing, while the other caught fire and its sailors were rescued. A day earlier, a commercial ship caught fire and sank off Romania, outside its territorial waters, killing two crew members, while 11 others were rescued.



