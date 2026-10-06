Brussels Airport expects 140 flight cancellations due to national strike

Around 140 flights are expected to be canceled Friday at Brussels Airport due to a strike by employees of a ground-handling company, the airport operator said Tuesday.

Alyzia, which provides ground-handling services for around 20 airlines at Brussels Airport, will operate with reduced staffing as some employees take part in union-led protests against measures introduced by Belgium's federal government, according to RTL Info.

The cancellations are expected to affect flights handled by Alyzia, including services operated by Brussels Airlines, the airport's main carrier.

The FGTB (ABVV) trade union is organizing a national demonstration Friday as part of protests against the federal government's policies.

The industrial action is also expected to disrupt public transportation in Brussels, with disruptions anticipated across the STIB network.





