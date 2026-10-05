Dutch government considers nationwide mobile phone ban in schools

The Dutch Cabinet has called on primary and secondary schools to ban students from using mobile phones throughout the school day, including during breaks and on school grounds, broadcaster NOS reported Monday.

Under the proposed measure, students would be required to keep their mobile phones away for the duration of the school day, including in classrooms, assembly halls, during breaks and elsewhere on school premises, from Jan. 1, 2027.

The Cabinet currently does not have the legal authority to impose a nationwide ban on mobile phone use in schools but can issue recommendations to the education sector.

The proposal is part of a broader government strategy aimed at protecting children from risks associated with excessive and potentially harmful online activity.

Officials warned that addictive algorithms, autoplaying videos and social media can make it difficult for young people to reduce their screen use.

The government previously reached national agreements in 2024 aimed at restricting mobile phone use during lessons.

The Cabinet is also calling for stronger measures to protect children online, including a possible age limit for access to social media platforms.

The European Commission is considering an age threshold of 13, while the Dutch government has proposed setting the minimum age at 15.

The government is also preparing tighter regulations for family vloggers and child influencers.

Under the proposed rules, online content produced by children under 15 could be classified as child labor and subject to penalties.