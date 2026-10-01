French high school blockades continue as protests spread to universities

French high school students continued to block their schools on Thursday as protests demanding better learning conditions spread to several universities across the country, according to broadcaster BFMTV.

At least 27 high schools in Paris experienced disruptions, while a large garbage fire was lit near the gate of a high school in the Seine-Saint-Denis department.

In Nice, students from three high schools were also called on to gather outside that same school.

Several hundred high school students came together in Lyon where the mobilization was reported to be unprecedented, with former students also included. Although the actions remained peaceful, police officers were positioned nearby.

In the Rhone department, 27 schools were also affected by the disruptions. Mortar fireworks were reported near several high schools in Lyon while the prefecture also reported a fire on the facade of another school.

Barricades were also erected and fires were lit in Lille as well.

Alongside high schools, more than 15 universities were also blocked across the country. The movement reportedly spread to the main campuses of the University of Strasbourg, Aix-Marseille University, the University of Poitiers and Paul-Valery University.

At least 625 people were arrested Wednesday as blockades continued, with authorities reporting an increase in violence and dozens of injuries.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said the arrests came during actions to blockade high schools, describing an "extension of the movement" and an "increase in violence" around some establishments.

At least 32 students or education staff members were injured in the mobilization, while 83 members of the internal security forces were also injured.





