Ukrainian, German foreign ministers discuss ways to increase pressure on Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Saturday that in a phone call, he and his German counterpart Johann Wadephul discussed ways to raise pressure on Russia and boost Ukraine's resilience ahead of winter.

On US social media platform X, Sybiha said Wadephul briefed him on the outcome of his earlier conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"I am grateful to Minister Wadephul for conveying our firm shared positions to the Russian side: insisting that Moscow end its war, reaffirming unwavering support for Ukraine, and warning against further hostile actions against Europe," Sybiha said.

He said the two top diplomats also discussed their next joint steps to advance peace efforts and achieve a ceasefire.

Earlier, Lavrov and Wadephul held talks, marking their first meeting since the start of Ukraine war in February 2022.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the two discussed bilateral relations and "the situation surrounding Ukraine," with Wadephul "reaffirming the position of the German government that has been publicly stated on numerous occasions."

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova separately said that the meeting had been requested by Germany.





