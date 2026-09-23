Belgium faces worst drought in decades as water levels fall

Belgium is facing its driest period in decades, with prolonged rainfall shortages raising concerns over drinking water production, particularly in Brussels, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI).

The country is facing a significant precipitation deficit, with around 80% of its territory affected, KMI meteorologist Pascal Mormal told public broadcaster VRT on Wednesday.

The situation is particularly severe in southern Belgium, while some areas of West Flanders and Limburg have recorded closer-to-normal rainfall levels.

In Uccle, a Brussels municipality where the KMI maintains a long-term observation station, only around 21 to 22 millimeters of rain is expected this month, compared with a normal monthly average of about 65 millimeters.

Mormal said no substantial rainfall is expected in the short term, with significant precipitation potentially not arriving until November.

"For such a long, uninterrupted period of drought, we have to go all the way back to the 1970s," Mormal said, adding that the current situation is comparable to the drought of 2018 but could worsen if the dry conditions continue.

The prolonged drought is also affecting water production.

Vivaqua, the company responsible for supplying drinking water to Brussels and several municipalities in Wallonia and Flanders, may have to further reduce water extraction at its Profondeville facility along the Meuse River.

The facility accounts for around 30% of Vivaqua's water supply.

The drought is also affecting municipalities across the Wallonia Region.

Restrictions on drinking water consumption are currently in place in 17 municipalities, while tanker trucks have been deployed in Libramont, in the Luxembourg province, to help secure local water supplies.

In Flanders, authorities have so far maintained a code-yellow drought alert, calling for increased vigilance without introducing additional measures.

Meteorologists expect wetter conditions in November and December, but officials caution that prolonged, steady rainfall will be needed to replenish depleted water resources.

Heavy downpours alone may not be sufficient, as much of the water can run off rapidly rather than replenish groundwater and other reserves.



