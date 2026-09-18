Russia launches Soyuz-2.1b rocket carrying spacecraft

Russian Space Forces on Friday launched a Soyuz-2.1b medium-class rocket carrying a spacecraft from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in the northwestern Arkhangelsk region, space agency Roscosmos said.

The rocket launch and the spacecraft's insertion into its designated orbit proceeded as planned, the agency said on Telegram.

Ground-based automated control systems at the Titov Main Test and Space Systems Control Centre acquired the rocket for tracking after liftoff, while control of the spacecraft was transferred to ground-based Space Forces facilities following orbital insertion.

The ministry said stable telemetry contact had been established and the spacecraft's onboard systems were functioning normally.



