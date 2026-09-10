4 wounded in multiple stabbing incidents in London

Four people were wounded, with one in critical condition, after multiple stabbing incidents in southeast London, police said Thursday.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said seven arrests had been made after multiple stabbings in Bromley High Street, southeast London.

It said four men were taken to hospital, one of whom remains in a critical condition, while the other three are being treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The force noted that paramedics and the London Air Ambulance were called to Bromley High Street at around 2.20 pm local time (1420GMT) as photos circulated on social media showed part of the street cordoned off by police officers.