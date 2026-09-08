At least 4 paintings stolen from Renoir museum in southern France

At least four paintings were stolen from the Auguste Renoir Museum in southern France during an overnight burglary, local media reported Tuesday.

Two thieves broke into the museum in Cagnes-sur-Mer, near Nice, by smashing a glass door, according to French daily Le Figaro, citing a police source.

Surveillance footage reportedly showed the suspects cutting paintings from their frames before a security alarm was triggered at 5.48 am local time (0348GMT).

The burglars fled with four paintings before police arrived, while authorities were still assessing the full extent of the damage.

Investigators found two zippered bags in the museum garden that may have belonged to the suspects.

The Sub-Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and Specialized Delinquency is leading the investigation.

Housed at Les Collettes, the final residence of French Impressionist painter Pierre-Auguste Renoir, the museum holds around 10 original paintings by the artist, and approximately 40 sculptures, as well as his furniture, personal belongings, photographs, and archives.