RUSSIA SAYS ITS PREPARING MASS ATTACKS ON UKRAINIAN ENERGY FACILITIES

Russia says it's preparing mass attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday that its forces had begun preparing mass strikes against Ukrainian energy facilities.

The ministry said in a statement it was a response to Kyiv's attacks on civilian infrastructure in Russia.

The ministry said Russian forces had hit a facility in Kyiv used for the production of asbestos-cement products, with warehouses used to store explosives.

It also said Russian forces had struck a site used to launch Flamingo missiles, as well as fuel and energy infrastructure and logistics centers in Ukraine.

The ministry claimed Russian forces had taken control of Velykyi Prykil and Sadky in Ukraine's Sumy region and said it had, for the first time, reported the destruction of a Canadian-made Titan-S armored vehicle.

Russia also said its air defenses had destroyed five HIMARS rockets and more than 800 Ukrainian drones over the previous 24 hours.

Ukraine's General Staff, meanwhile, said its forces had struck several important Russian facilities during the night.

In Kirishi in Russia's Leningrad region, Ukrainian forces hit the Kirishi oil refinery, causing a fire at the facility, the General Staff said.

Ukraine also said it struck a site in Millerovo in Russia's Rostov region used for storing, preparing, and launching attack drones, with a fire reported at the facility.

In addition, Ukrainian forces struck the Yeysk airfield in Russia's Krasnodar region, also causing a fire, according to the General Staff.

The claims could not be independently verified.



