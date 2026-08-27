Netherlands records warmest summer on record

The Netherlands recorded its warmest summer since measurements began in 1901, according to data from the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute, local media reported Thursday.

The average temperature over the past three months at the institute's main station in De Bilt reached 19.3C (66.7F), according to Dutch public broadcaster NOS.

The figure surpassed the previous record of 18.9C (66.02F), registered in 2018.

The summer was marked by repeated heat waves, exceptionally warm nights and prolonged drought, according to the report.

The institute, known as KNMI, issued its first-ever red alert for extreme heat in June.

"We had the highest number of days above 35 degrees, the number of tropical days is higher than ever, never before have we had so many consecutive days with nighttime temperatures of 22 degrees or higher," KNMI climate expert Peter Siegmund said.

Southern parts of the country experienced particularly severe nighttime heat, NOS reported.

In Maastricht, temperatures remained above 22C (71.6F) for three consecutive nights for the first time on record.

"In the high scenario, this will be an average summer around 2050, in terms of temperature," Siegmund said.

According to Siegmund's calculations, a summer with temperatures similar to those recorded this year could now occur once every five years under the current climate.

As global warming continues, such conditions are expected to become even more frequent, he warned.

Siegmund said effective climate policies could still significantly influence long-term temperature increases.

By 2050, the difference between KNMI's high- and low-emissions scenarios could amount to around 1C, rising to 4C by the end of the century, he said.



