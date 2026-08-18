1 dead, another injured in stabbing in London: Police

A woman was killed and another injured in a stabbing in west London on Tuesday, according to the Metropolitan Police.

A 52-year-old woman was killed, while a 32-year-old woman was hospitalized with stab wounds in Shepherd's Bush, a police statement said.

Police officers and paramedics were called to Askew Road at about 8.20 am local time (0720GMT), the statement said.

The 52-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 32-year-old woman remained hospitalized, police said.

Her condition was not yet known, according to the statement.

"A 48-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and attempted murder," the police said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital as a precaution and later discharged into police custody, according to the statement.

Police said they believed the incident was isolated and took place at a residential address.

The statement said a murder investigation was launched following the stabbing.