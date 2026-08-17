Londoners urged to remain vigilant as wildfire threat 'remains high'

Firefighters work to contain a grass fire which started at Lake Farm Country Park in Hayes, in the western suburbs of London on August 8, 2026. (AFP Photo)

London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Monday urged residents to remain vigilant as the threat of wildfires remains high after weeks of dry conditions.

"A few cooler days won't undo weeks of dry conditions. The threat of wildfires remains high," Khan wrote on US social media company X.

He said dry ground and careless behavior can quickly lead to a fire, urging Londoners to "act responsibly" and report any suspected arson to police.

Last week, Britain temporarily banned disposable barbecues in the UK over fears that they pose a "significant risk to the public" amid an ongoing drought and heat waves.

The measure came after it was discussed during a Thursday emergency meeting of Cabinet ministers and other officials chaired by Prime Minister Andy Burnham on the government's response to record temperatures.

Burnham said the country was like "a tinderbox" as fire crews in the West Midlands continued to battle multiple blazes.

Separately, he said in a video message on X that recent wildfires are an indication of climate change.

"This is what climate change looks like, here and now," Burnham said, adding that the UK had grappled with a number of wildfires in recent days.

"We shouldn't just accept this as inevitable, and I don't," he added.