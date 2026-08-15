6.9 magnitude earthquake strikes North Sumatra, Indonesia

A 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck near Pematangsiantar in Indonesia's North Sumatra province on Saturday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake occurred at 5.54 pm local time (1054GMT) at a depth of approximately 183.2 kilometers (114 miles).

The epicenter was located about 7 km (4.3 mi) north-northwest of Pematangsiantar, a major city in North Sumatra, USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.

Earlier on Saturday morning, a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck the Flores region in eastern Indonesia, killing at least 38 people and injuring several others. Authorities said the quake also triggered panic, causing buildings and homes to collapse.

Pematangsiantar is located in North Sumatra, while the Flores region is located in eastern Indonesia, approximately 2,800-2,900 km (about 1,740-1,800 mi) apart.





