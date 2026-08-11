More than 40 French departments under orange heat alert as temperatures rise

Drought conditions worsen following a heatwave and water shortages across much of France (REUTERS File Photo)

More than 40 French departments were placed under an orange heat alert for Tuesday as the country braces for its fifth heat wave since June.

France's national weather service Meteo-France placed 43 departments under an orange heat alert, with maximum temperatures expected to reach 35C to 37C (95F to 99F).

The heat is expected to intensify further Wednesday, with maximum temperatures forecast to reach 36C to 39C (97F to 102F), while 67 departments are set to be placed under an orange alert.

Temperatures are forecast to remain high Thursday and Friday, reaching 35C to 39C (95F to 102F) across most regions and locally climbing to 40C (104F).

As France experiences its fifth heat wave since June, water levels are also continuing to fall amid persistent drought conditions.

Thibault Datry, aquatic ecology research director at research institute Inrae, told broadcaster BFM that they see "more rocks than water" in the rivers.

"All the rivers in France are at extremely low levels. There is not enough water to ensure river navigation," Datry said.