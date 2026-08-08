Zelenskyy says Ukraine has practically no undamaged thermal power plants left due to Russian strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that Ukraine has practically no undamaged thermal power plants left due to Russian strikes.

During Zelenskyy's visit to Belgrade, Ukraine and Serbia signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of animal health and food safety.

Speaking at a joint briefing after talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Zelenskyy said they discussed bilateral cooperation, including energy, infrastructure, food security and Ukraine's reconstruction.

He thanked Serbia for its support and said it would provide a new package of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, particularly in the medical and energy sectors.

Zelenskyy said the two countries also discussed preparations for the coming winter, when Ukraine faces severe energy challenges.

"We also talked about the challenges of this winter for Ukraine, when we practically do not have a single whole thermal power plant left because of Russian strikes," he said, adding that Moscow's attacks also damaged train stations, hospitals, universities and civilian businesses.

He called for accelerating negotiations on a free trade agreement between Ukraine and Serbia, saying the two countries should aim to finalize preparations by the end of the year.

He also said the two leaders discussed diplomatic efforts to end the war, stressing that Kyiv seeks "a decent peace" and guaranteed security.

"We want to use all available opportunities in Washington and Beijing, in the capitals of Europe, our partners in the Middle East and the Gulf, and in all capitals of the world that have influence on these processes," he said.



