Munich car-ramming attacker jailed for life over deadly 2025 attack

A German court on Thursday sentenced an Afghan national to life imprisonment for a deadly car-ramming attack at a trade union demonstration in Munich that killed two people and injured dozens, Deutsche Welle reported.

The Higher Regional Court in Munich convicted 25-year-old Farhad N. of two counts of murder, 23 counts of attempted murder, 19 counts of causing dangerous bodily harm and three counts of intentional bodily harm over the February 2025 attack.

The court also determined that the defendant bore a particularly serious degree of guilt, a finding that significantly reduces the likelihood of early release under German law.

According to the court, Farhad N. deliberately drove his vehicle into participants in a Verdi trade union demonstration from behind, killing a 37-year-old woman and her 2-year-old daughter.

More than 40 other people were injured in the attack.

The verdict matched the sentence sought by federal prosecutors, who argued that the attack was motivated by a complex combination of religious and political factors, loneliness and diffuse fears.

The defense had requested a 15-year prison sentence and that the defendant be committed to psychiatric treatment instead of receiving a life sentence.

During the trial, Farhad N. did not disclose a motive for the attack.