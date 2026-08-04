Brussels Airlines reports $80M operating loss in 1st half amid rising fuel costs

Brussels Airlines reported an adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) loss of €70 million ($80 million) for the first six months of 2026 on Tuesday, citing higher fuel costs, the Ebola outbreak in East Africa and disruptions caused by strikes.

The loss marked a 50% drop compared with the same period last year despite growth in passenger traffic and revenue.

The Belgian carrier transported 4.5 million passengers on 34,200 flights during the first six months of the year, up 8.1% and 5.5%, respectively, from a year earlier.

The airline said unrest in the Middle East pushed up oil prices, increasing fuel costs by €64 million compared with the first half of 2025.

It also said the Ebola outbreak in parts of East Africa weakened travel demand and created operational challenges because of crew scheduling issues and travel restrictions.

Strikes and protests in Belgium, including disruptions at Brussels Airport and a work stoppage by Belgian air traffic controllers, also reduced earnings by €3 million, the airline said.

Looking ahead to 2027, Brussels Airlines said it will suspend plans to add two Airbus A330 aircraft to its long-haul fleet, keeping the fleet at 11 aircraft, citing weaker-than-expected profitability, repeated strikes in Belgium and geopolitical uncertainty.