Nearly 69,500 migrants return to Morocco after mass crossing into Ceuta

Nearly 69,500 migrants have returned to Morocco from Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta over the past 30 hours following last week's mass crossings, police sources told Spanish news agency EFE.

The figure could include migrants who entered the autonomous city before Thursday's mass crossing, as well as others who may have crossed into Ceuta and returned to Morocco more than once.

Spanish authorities on Saturday began installing containment barriers at the Tarajal border breakwater.

The system includes a 500-meter (1,640-foot) air-powered barrier rising between 30 and 70 centimeters (12 and 28 inches) above the water, with a submerged section extending up to one meter (3.3 feet) deep, according to the Interior Ministry.

The barrier is combined with anchored buoys provided by the Spanish Navy, while an intermediate channel has been left open to allow Civil Guard vessels to protect the inflatable barrier.

Following Thursday's mass crossing, many migrants returned to the border after Spain and Morocco announced plans to repatriate them.

Others returned because of the lack of access to shops, commercial areas and restaurants in Ceuta to meet their basic needs.

The death toll among migrants attempting to reach Spain from Morocco has risen to 67, the Interior Ministry said.

Spanish authorities said on Friday that more than 49,000 people were estimated to have crossed into Ceuta by swimming or walking from the Moroccan town of Fnideq, prompting Madrid to deploy additional security forces, including the armed forces, to the enclave.