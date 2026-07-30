Germans’ trust in government hits all-time low, survey says

The trust of Germans in their government has fallen to an all-time low, according to a public opinion poll.

Only 17% still believe the government is capable of fulfilling its responsibilities compared to 23, 25, and 27% in previous years, said the poll commissioned by the civil servants' union dbb.

Some 79% of citizens believe the government is overwhelmed by the sheer volume of its tasks and problems.

Civil servants, as well as supporters of the co-governing CDU/CSU and Social Democratic Party, and opposition Greens expressed slightly higher confidence in the government's ability to act.

Supporters of the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) voiced lower confidence.

The survey was conducted by the Forsa Institute, one of Germany's leading polling firms.

Reacting to the poll, dbb President Volker Geyer called the results "a disaster and a wake-up call."

Geyer called for reforms that would have a positive impact on people's lives—"that generate economic growth, strengthen the social welfare systems, and ensure that the government functions better again."

Chancellor Friedrich Merz reshuffled top posts ahead of key regional elections.

Merz took office less than 15 months ago, vowing to revive Germany's economy after years of stagnation.

But the recovery has been slow, and the coalition government of Merz's center-right Union bloc and the center-left Social Democrats has yet to convince voters it can deliver results.





