George Clooney evacuates French home as wildfires spread in southern regions

American actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney have evacuated their home in Brignoles, in France's southern Var region, as wildfires continue to affect parts of the area, French daily Le Parisien reported on Thursday.

The couple, who became French citizens in 2025 and moved to Brignoles, informed the town's mayor, Didier Bremond, of their decision to leave the property as a precaution.

In a letter to the mayor, Clooney expressed concern over the safety of residents and uncertainty over the fate of their home.

"While we evacuate Brignoles, we want to emphasize two things: first, we hope that you and the residents of our town are safe; second, Amal and I are determined that, whatever happens to our village, we remain part of this community and contribute to rebuilding it," Clooney wrote.

The mayor's office confirmed that Bremond had received a message from the couple informing him of their departure, while noting that local authorities had no information regarding the exact circumstances of the evacuation.

A wildfire broke out in Brignoles on July 29, prompting the mobilization of around 250 firefighters.

The blaze affected approximately 100 hectares (247 acres) of land, and several neighborhoods were evacuated.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

However, Mayor Bremond suggested that human involvement was likely, saying the blaze began "in the middle of the hills and not along a roadside," making an accidental cause such as a discarded cigarette less likely.