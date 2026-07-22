Wildfire burns over 6,000 acres in southeastern France

A wildfire that swept through southeastern France's Var department overnight burned 2,550 hectares (6,301 acres), authorities said Wednesday.

The Var Departmental Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze has scorched 2,550 hectares and is now contained, with no significant further spread. However, numerous hotspots remain, broadcaster BFMTV reported.

Two homes were destroyed in the commune of Ponteves, where around 10 homes, including those later destroyed, had been evacuated.

Around 400 people were evacuated from five municipalities, according to the latest update from the Var prefecture.

The wildfire also left approximately 2,300 households without electricity, mainly in the commune of Cotignac, where crews are working to restore power.

France's Forest Weather Service classified the wildfire risk as "very high" in the Bouches-du-Rhone, Vaucluse, and Gard departments for Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 23 other departments are under orange alert, indicating a high wildfire risk, including Var.





