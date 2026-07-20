France calls for 'end to EU imports of products from illegal settlements'

France is calling for the EU to stop importing products from illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Monday.

"France calls for the end of imports of products from illegal settlements into the European Union," Barrot said during a joint press conference with Icelandic Foreign Minister Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir in Reykjavik.

"France and Europe cannot accept that Europe, through its trade, supports illegal activities that compromise the possibility of peace between Israel and Palestine," he added.

Barrot made the remarks while outlining France's position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during his visit to Iceland.

He also reiterated France's support for a two-state solution, noting that Iceland had recognized the State of Palestine 15 years ago and that France had joined that path last year.

Barrot said parliamentary elections scheduled for Nov. 28 in Palestine were "an absolute necessity" for the legitimacy of the Palestinian parliament and to pave the way for presidential elections.