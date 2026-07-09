Germany’s Merz tells Netanyahu US-Iran deal is ‘best chance’ for stability

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call Thursday that the US-Iran framework agreement is the "best chance" for stability in the region.

German government spokesman Stefan Kornelius said in a statement that the two leaders "exchanged views, especially on the situation in Lebanon as well as in the Palestinian territories."

Merz "emphasized that there must be no steps toward a de facto partial annexation of the West Bank," the statement said. He also "underlined the importance of the framework agreement between the US and Iran as the best chance for stability in the region," Kornelius added.

The spokesman did not provide further details about the leaders' conversation or Netanyahu's response to Merz's comments.