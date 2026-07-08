Germany’s Merz: Türkiye key ‘strategic ally’ for us in foreign, security policy

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz pledged closer security and foreign policy cooperation with Türkiye on Wednesday, emphasizing Ankara's pivotal role in maintaining regional peace and stability.

"I appreciate Türkiye's role. It is a key strategic ally for us in foreign and security policy," he told reporters in Ankara at the conclusion of a two-day NATO summit hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Merz thanked Erdoğan for successfully hosting the high-profile gathering and told reporters that during his bilateral meeting with the Turkish president, they discussed deepening cooperation and exchanged views on pressing regional and international issues.

"I've just reiterated to President Erdoğan during our conversation that, given Turkey's geostrategic location alone, we have a strong interest in working closely with our NATO partner and that is exactly what we are doing," said Merz.

The chancellor praised Türkiye's role in promoting peace and stability in a volatile neighborhood and said Ankara has made "an enormous contribution" to regional stabilization.

"We recognize that the successes achieved in Syria would most likely not have been possible without the contribution of the Turkish president," Merz stressed. He disclosed that he asked Erdoğan to use his influence with Russian President Vladimir Putin to help end the war in Ukraine.

Merz added that he will host Erdoğan in Berlin in the near future for the next round of German-Turkish intergovernmental consultations.