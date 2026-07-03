France’s recent heat wave leaves country with hottest June on record

A tourist refreshes himself at a fountain during a heatwave in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France, 29 June 2026. (EPA Photo)

France recorded its hottest June on record after a severe heat wave gripped the country in recent weeks, national weather service Meteo-France said Friday.

Meteo-France said June 2026 was the warmest June ever recorded in France, with an average temperature of 22.7C (72.9F), 3.8C above the seasonal norm, according to broadcaster BFMTV.

The figure surpassed the previous June records set in 2003, when temperatures were 3.5C (6.3F) above normal, and 2025, when they were 3.3C (5.9F) above the seasonal average.

Meteo-France said the June 2026 heat wave was more intense than the one that struck in August 2003, although it lasted 14 days, compared with 16 days in 2003.

National average temperatures recorded on June 24 and 25 were the highest ever observed in France, regardless of the month.

The country's national thermal indicator — based on data from 30 representative weather stations — reached 30C (86F) for the first time, surpassing the previous record of 29.4C (84.9F), set on Aug. 5, 2003.

"During this historic episode, temperatures exceeded 40C at least once across more than 40% of the country," Meteo-France said.

The heat wave also produced four of the five warmest nights ever recorded in France.

"The exceptional nature of this heat wave is particularly notable because it occurred in June," Meteo-France said.