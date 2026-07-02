More than 1,000 hectares burned as wildfires continue in southern France

More than 1,000 hectares (2,471 acres) of land have burned in multiple wildfires across southern France as hundreds of firefighters continued battling the blazes Thursday amid strong winds and dry conditions.

The largest fire, which broke out in the commune of Pouzols-Minervois in the Herault department before spreading into neighboring Aude, has burned more than 800 hectares, the French news broadcaster BFMTV reported.

The blaze was brought under control Thursday morning, but firefighters warned that active fire fronts remained because of persistent winds.

Around 350 residents were evacuated as a precaution. Authorities said no homes had been damaged, although some vineyards were partially destroyed.

Two other major wildfires burned north of Marseille in the Bouches-du-Rhone department.

A blaze in Rognac was contained overnight after scorching about 50 hectares. Five homes were evacuated, while two warehouses, a public works company building, several vehicles, and an outbuilding sustained damage. No injuries were reported.

Nearby, firefighters continued battling a fire in Lancon-Provence, where around 200 hectares have burned.

The fires also disrupted transport, with regional TER rail services between Marseille and Miramas suspended Thursday morning after flames approached railway tracks.

Elsewhere, a wildfire in Frejus in the Var department was contained late Wednesday after burning through vegetation and prompting the evacuation of about 2,200 people from six campsites.

French authorities placed six Mediterranean departments under the highest red alert for a "very high" wildfire risk on Thursday.

Firefighters' spokesperson Eric Brocardi warned that wildfires are occurring increasingly earlier in the year.

"It's a reality, it's a certainty. Today we see it, it's an extremely complicated period for firefighters," he told RTL, noting that the fires are erupting before the peak summer holiday season, making it more difficult to mobilize volunteer firefighters.

Strong Mistral and Tramontane winds, with gusts reaching up to 90 kilometers (56 miles) per hour in parts of southern France, continued to complicate firefighting operations.