Heat waves in Europe drive surge in Turkish climate control exports

The increasing number of extreme heat waves in Europe is driving surging demand for Turkish air conditioning and climate control systems, even in central and northern European countries, with demand extending beyond individual consumers, a sector representative told Anadolu.

European heat waves have shifted from temporary anomalies to structural, macroeconomic factors disrupting regional economies, according to a recent article by Carsten Brzeski, head of global macro research at ING, on ING Think.

Osman Bastas, chair of the Turkish HVAC&R Exporters' Association (ISIB), stated that public institutions, educational facilities, and businesses are accelerating their investments in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems.

The recent rise in heat-related deaths in Italy and record glacier melting in the Swiss Alps have highlighted the social and environmental impacts of heat waves. Transport disruptions along Germany's Rhine River due to falling water levels and the launch of a petition in France to suspend rent payments due to units lacking adequate protection against extreme heat have revealed the real effects of heat waves on economic activity and the cost of living.

Bastas said air conditioning has evolved from a luxury comfort to a fundamental necessity for daily life and industrial production. He added that existing climate control systems in Europe are struggling to keep pace with rising average temperatures, meaning the market has a massive opening for system upgrades.

He noted that the rise in demand is not a short-term seasonal spike but a long-term shift due to the EU's energy efficiency targets and building policies. The European market is increasingly demanding high efficiency inverter air conditioners, heat pumps, smart building solutions, and eco-friendly refrigerants.

Bastas said industries such as data centers, pharmaceuticals, and food production need precise temperature controls to maintain operations. He said Turkish manufacturers are well-positioned to meet that demand through fast delivery and flexible production capabilities.

He said the EU's push to diversify regional supply chains has created opportunities for Turkish HVAC exporters. He added that a short-term increase in summer orders due to depleted inventories across the bloc may be on the horizon.

"The ongoing green transition in Europe, investments in energy efficiency, the modernization of outdated systems, and the shift toward eco-friendly technologies like heat pumps will generate much stronger demand in the long term," he said.

He added that the ISIB non-profit aims to strengthen the market position through continued investments in technology, research and development (R&D), and sustainable production practices.