British premier defends defense spending plan as opposition questions funding

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer defended his government's long-term defense spending plans after Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch accused him of failing to provide enough funding to meet Britain's security needs.

Opening the weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Badenoch challenged the government's defense spending plans, arguing that it falls short of what military leaders have said is needed.

Badenoch referred to comments from the UK's Chief of the Defense Staff, who said the armed forces needed at least £28 billion ($37 billion) in additional funding to strengthen Britain's military capabilities.

"Can the prime minister tell us why he thinks half that amount is enough?" Badenoch asked. Starmer rejected the criticism, saying his government had committed to the largest defense investment program in decades.

"I'm very proud of the government's record," he told MPs.

He said the government's new defense investment plan would provide £300 billion over the next four years, describing it as a record level of spending aimed at preparing the UK's armed forces for future threats.

According to Starmer, the program includes major investment in drones and autonomous weapons, upgrades to Britain's nuclear deterrent, modernization of naval bases—the biggest overhaul in 45 years—and continued support for the next generation of fighter aircraft.

"That is what is needed to keep our country safe," he said.

Badenoch argued that the government's plans still leave a significant funding gap and questioned whether they would be sufficient to meet the challenges identified by defense chiefs.

Starmer responded by attacking the Conservatives' record during their 14 years in government, accusing them of failing to invest adequately in the armed forces.

"They won't defend their record because they can't," he said. "They won't apologise for it because they'd have to admit what we all know is a total failure."

Starmer again described his administration's approach as delivering "record investment" in defense and national security.

In a remark widely interpreted as addressing speculation over Labour's future leadership, Starmer added: "I'm proud of this Labour government, and any Labour prime minister would stand behind this plan."

The government on Tuesday released its long-awaited Defense Investment Plan (DIP), with Starmer saying the government would increase defense spending to 2.7% of GDP by 2029, with the UK remaining on course to meet NATO's core target of 3.5% of GDP by 2035.