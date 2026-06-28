Poland says talks on permanent US military base enter 'next stage'

Poland's defense minister said Sunday that talks with the US on establishing a permanent American military base in the country have entered the "next stage."

The Pentagon is conducting a force review after US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth responded positively to Warsaw's proposal, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on US social media company X.

"Following the positive response from the US Secretary of Defense to my proposal, we are at the next stage of talks. A force review is underway at the Pentagon, which will serve as the basis for further decisions," he said.

"Increased US military engagement means stronger deterrence and a secure Poland," he added.

Earlier this month, Kosiniak-Kamysz said he had formally proposed creating a permanent US military base in Poland, pledging that Warsaw would "do everything to increase the presence of American troops," TVP World reported.

Currently, around 10,000 US troops are stationed in Poland, with the majority deployed on a rotational basis.

The proposal comes as European countries reassess their security arrangements amid uncertainty over Washington's long-term military commitment to the continent.

In May, the Pentagon announced plans to withdraw around 5,000 troops from Germany, while last month the Trump administration briefly halted the planned deployment of about 4,000 troops to Poland before President Donald Trump later announced that an additional 5,000 US personnel would instead be sent to the country.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki has backed closer defense cooperation with Washington, arguing that the US should remain Poland's principal security partner.