Poland commemorates 70th anniversary of Poznan June protests

Poland on Sunday marked the 70th anniversary of the Poznan June 1956 protests, the first mass workers' uprising against the country's communist authorities, which many consider a watershed moment in the eventual collapse of communist rule in Central and Eastern Europe.

The main commemorations took place in Poznan, where President Karol Nawrocki was joined by the presidents of Albania, Latvia, and Hungary for an international ceremony at the Adam Mickiewicz University before attending a state dinner and evening commemorative events.

The anniversary marks the events of 28 June 1956, when workers at the Cegielski Factory walked out in protest over wages, working conditions, and food shortages before tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets demanding "bread and freedom."

The communist authorities responded by deploying tanks and troops to crush the uprising. Historians estimate that at least 57 people were killed and hundreds injured, although some estimates place the death toll above 70.

The protests were initially driven by economic grievances but quickly evolved into a broader challenge to communist rule. They are widely regarded as the first major popular revolt against a Soviet-backed government in post-war Poland and helped pave the way for the political liberalization known as the "Polish October" later that year under Wladyslaw Gomulka.

They also became an important point of reference for later opposition movements, including Solidarity, which successfully campaigned for the construction of the Poznan June memorial unveiled in 1981.

This year's program included a memorial Mass, wreath-laying ceremonies at sites linked to the uprising, a march through the city center, and the main state ceremony at the Poznan June 1956 Monument.

The city also organized exhibitions, theatrical performances, educational events, and public discussions marking the anniversary.

The anniversary comes as Poland places renewed emphasis on historical memory and national resilience amid heightened security concerns in Europe.