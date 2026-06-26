Poland moves to localize Ukrainian battlefield-tested drone technology

Poland's state-owned defense group Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) plans to begin large-scale production of Ukrainian-designed drones under a new cooperation framework with Ukrainian manufacturer TAF Industries, according to a senior company official.

"We are talking about thousands of these drones," PGZ Vice President Jan Grabowski told TVP World on Friday, confirming that the two sides have signed a letter of intent to explore joint production in Poland.

The planned cooperation would cover small unmanned systems, including first-person-view (FPV) drones, for use by both Ukrainian and Polish armed forces.

The initiative reflects growing efforts to scale up Ukraine's battlefield-tested drone technologies through European industrial capacity.

Grabowski said discussions are ongoing and remain at an early stage, with no production timeline or output targets yet defined.

PGZ said it is already producing reconnaissance drones at its WZL-2 facility in Bydgoszcz, but sees cooperation with TAF Industries as an opportunity to significantly expand output. The group is also developing broader anti-drone capabilities through partnerships with European firms, including Estonia's Frankenburg Technologies.

Grabowski said the long-term goal is to build a production base capable of supplying both Ukraine and Poland, strengthening regional defense capacity.



