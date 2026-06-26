Dutch Cabinet approves plan to reduce nitrogen emissions

The Dutch Cabinet has agreed on a far-reaching plan to reduce nitrogen emissions, broadcaster NOS reported Friday.

The Cabinet agreed to the plan on Thursday night following lengthy deliberations, while final approval is expected later Friday.

It plans to establish 1-kilometer (0.62-mile) zones around 15 major nature reserves while also introducing 500-meter (0.31-mile) zones around 85 other reserves, which could force many farms to close, relocate, or reduce emissions through innovation.

Stricter requirements for nitrogen emissions will also be introduced in the zones surrounding nature reserves.

The Cabinet also plans a nationwide nitrogen reduction target to ensure companies cut emissions, with failure to meet the goals potentially forcing Dutch farms to keep fewer cows.

A calculated nitrogen emissions limit will be introduced for each province, with implementation depending on the condition of the local environment.

It was also reportedly agreed that nitrogen emissions from agriculture must be reduced nationwide by 42% to 46% compared with 2019 levels.