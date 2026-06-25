E5 pledges to strengthen NATO alliance ahead of Ankara summit

Germany, the UK, France, Italy and Poland reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the NATO alliance on Wednesday, two weeks before the collective security organization's summit in Ankara.

"We want to work together to make this important summit a success. This serves our security in dangerous times," said German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin at the summit of the so-called European Group of Five (E5), an informal security and political coalition of the five major European powers.

A successful summit will solidify transatlantic relations with the US, "and it brings us together as Europeans," Merz added at a press briefing following the meeting.

At a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and outgoing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, he outlined several messages for the NATO summit.

"Together, we stand for a NATO that, strong and united, safeguards security in the Euro-Atlantic region in the interest of all allies. Second: We want to renew the Alliance. We are strengthening its European pillar," he said.

Higher defense spending, he noted, lays the foundation for a more balanced transatlantic partnership.

The third point is greater cooperation, both transatlantic and European.

"Going it alone in our defense policy would be a mistake," said Merz.

For Germany, he added, the goal is for its neighbors to feel more secure.

The Europeans also wanted to send a "strong signal for Ukraine," the German leader noted, citing this as the fourth point.

"The federal government proposes that we, as European NATO allies, make a strong financial commitment to Kyiv. The message to Russia is: Ukraine remains strong. Europe's support is unwavering," he said.

Meanwhile, the E5 Group also welcomed the framework agreement for a peaceful resolution between the US and Iran.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte joined the working meeting via video conference. Merz said that he himself would later brief US President Donald Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and other partners on the results of the meeting.