Brexit left 42% of Britons worse off, survey suggests

A new survey shows that 42% of Britons believe Brexit has left them worse off financially, with lower-income households the most likely to report a negative impact.

The survey by More in Common found that a majority of respondents view Brexit negatively, with 59% describing it as a failure compared with 17% who consider it a success.

According to the survey, more than four in 10 Britons say leaving the European Union has harmed their financial situation, while a similar proportion say it has made no difference. Fewer than one in 10 respondents said Brexit had improved their finances.

The report said: "Over 4 in 10 Britons (42%) say they are financially worse off because of Brexit. Just as many say it has made no difference and less than 1 in 10 say it has made them better off."

The findings suggest that financially insecure households have felt the strongest impact from Brexit.

"The most financially insecure Britons perceive the greatest impact from Brexit with around 6 in 10 saying that leaving the EU made them worse off and 4 in 10 of those saying much worse off," the report said.

By contrast, respondents who described themselves as the most financially comfortable were more likely to report benefits from Brexit. The poll found that 36% of those respondents said leaving the EU had made them better off, compared with 24% who said it had made them worse off.