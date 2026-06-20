Swiss birth rate falls to record low as economic uncertainty grows

Switzerland's birth rate has fallen to its lowest level on record, with researchers pointing to economic uncertainty and growing fears over the future impact of artificial intelligence on jobs, according to a report published on Saturday by Swiss public broadcaster Swissinfo.

The average number of children per woman dropped to 1.29, the lowest level since records began and below the EU average of 1.34.

Researchers cited several factors behind the decline, including later motherhood, changing social values and financial pressures that have led many couples to postpone having children.

Demographers also warned that concerns about job security linked to AI could further weigh on family planning decisions.

"It is the middle class that has children. If they, and young adults in particular, are hit financially by AI, this will have consequences," Finnish demographer Anna Rotkirch told Swissinfo.

Experts said uncertainty in the labor market, combined with rising housing and living costs, could contribute to persistently low birth rates in Switzerland and elsewhere in Europe.

While there is no evidence that AI has directly caused a sharp fall in births, researchers said growing anxiety about employment prospects is emerging as another factor influencing demographic trends.





