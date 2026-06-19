Belgium issues orange alerts for heat, severe thunderstorms

Belgium's Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI) issued an orange warning for heat and severe thunderstorms on Friday as temperatures were expected to climb to 35°C (95°F) and unstable weather conditions threatened parts of the country.

According to the KMI, hot and humid conditions will prevail throughout Friday, with temperatures ranging between 30°C and 35°C.

The weather agency warned that isolated thunderstorms developing during the afternoon could become severe, bringing intense rainfall over short periods, strong wind gusts and large hailstones.

An orange thunderstorm warning will be in effect in Brussels from 7 pm (1700GMT) local time until 2 am Saturday, while the orange heat alert will remain in force until Monday evening.

The agency warned of local damage due to heavy rainfall, wind gusts, and large hailstones, adding that central and western regions face the greatest risk.

The weather is expected to become calmer overnight.

Forecasts indicate that the warm weather is likely to continue into next week.





