Ukraine imposes sanctions against 10 Russian mobile operators, internet providers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed on Saturday sanctions on 10 Russian mobile operators and internet providers, the presidential office said.

A statement said the new sanctions target companies that allegedly provide secure communication channels for Russian authorities and internet access in Ukrainian-occupied territories for entities serving Moscow.

Internet providers, satellite operators and firms broadcasting Russian television channels are also included in the sanctions package.

Ukraine will share information on the sanctioned companies with its international partners and push for coordination of sanctions across jurisdictions, the statement added.



