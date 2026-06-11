Ukrainian forces under pressure in Donetsk city of Kostiantynivka

The situation for Ukrainian soldiers defending the city of Kostiantynivka from Russian forces in eastern Ukraine has deteriorated further, according to the news portal Hromadske.



"Kostiantynivka itself is in a state of semi-encirclement, as the enemy has advanced in the area of Chasiv Yar and Berestok," Serhii Yaryi, commander of a drone battalion, said in an interview with Hromadske on Thursday.



He said the Russian army was attempting to control the two main supply routes into the city. "As a result, logistics are under very severe strain: evacuations, supplies and the movement of infantry into Kostiantynivka are severely hampered," he said.



Ukrainian situation maps confirm that the heavily damaged industrial city is surrounded on three sides.



Kiev's leadership has spoken recently of having halted the Russian advance and recaptured territory. However, even Ukrainian maps show Russian forces advancing, albeit more slowly than during the winter months.



Experts believe Kostiantynivka could fall during the summer months. Of the larger cities in the Donetsk region, only Sloviansk, Kramatorsk and Druzhkivka would then remain under Ukrainian control.

