Germany welcomes Iran’s halt to Israel strikes, urges diplomacy

Germany on Monday welcomed Iran's announcement ending its military operations against Israel, calling on all parties to return to diplomacy to prevent further escalation.

"Iran's statement today that the attacks have ended could be a step in the right direction. We will now closely monitor the credibility of this statement," German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told reporters following a meeting with his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong, in Berlin.

Wadephul reiterated Germany's support for negotiations with the US and Iran to end the war. He urged all sides to avoid a resumption of armed conflict and to negotiate in good faith toward a sustainable diplomatic resolution.

Earlier Monday, Iran announced an end to its attacks on Israel but warned of a "crushing" response if Israeli military operations in Lebanon continue. The Iranian military said Israel and its allies "should have learned" lessons from Tehran's response.

Regional tensions spiked Sunday when Israel bombed the Lebanese capital of Beirut despite an ongoing ceasefire. The move prompted Iran to launch retaliatory missiles into northern Israel, which in turn triggered waves of Israeli airstrikes against Iranian targets.

US President Donald Trump intervened early Monday, posting on his Truth Social platform to call on Israel and Iran to stop fighting "immediately." On Monday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said in a televised address that the fighting with Iran had stopped "for now" but warned Israel would retaliate if it came under attack.